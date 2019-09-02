Anzeige
WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338  
02.09.2019 | 11:37
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 2

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we notify the market of the following:

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc's issued share capital, excluding 6,596,561 shares held in treasury, consists of 189,070,173 ordinary shares of 10p, each with one voting right.

The above figure of 189,070,173 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary

2 September 2019


