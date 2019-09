The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed that Mrs Jane Tufnell, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc with effect from 2 September 2019.

