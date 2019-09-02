EQS-News / 02/09/2019 / 17:30 UTC+8 *To: Business Editor [For immediate release]* *Guotai Junan International Won 5 Awards for Annual Report from ARC and LACP* [2 September 2019, Hong Kong] *Guotai Junan International *(the "*Company*", Stock code: 1788.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company's 2018 Annual Report has won 3 Awards in the International ARC Awards organized ("*ARC*") by MerComm, Inc, and 2 Gold Awards in the 2018 Vision Awards held by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC ("*LACP*"), marking the Company's most awarded annual report in recent years. The International ARC Awards is organized by the New York-headquartered independent awards organization MerComm, Inc and has been well-recognized as the "Academy Awards of Annual Reports" by financial media. With 33 years of history, ARC has become the most sizable international competition for annual reports and has attracted thousands of well-known corporations every year. Meanwhile, the "Vision Awards" is organized annually by another globally-recognized professional awards organization, LACP, and has been well honored in the industry with considerable influence among all international competitions for annual reports. *Award Name* *Granted* *Featured Categories* *Organizer* ARC Gold Financial Services: MerComm, Inc Brokerage & Commodity ARC Gold Financial Services: MerComm, Inc Venture Capital Investment. ARC Honors Financial Assets Management MerComm, Inc Vision Award Gold Financials -- Capital LACP Markets Vision Award Gold Financials -- Diversified LACP Services Featured with a tone of minimalism, clearness and prudence, the cover of Guotai Junan International's 2018 Annual Report demonstrates the dynamic progress of "unlocking", representing that the Company has built a comprehensive and quality financial services platform with its prudent management style and extensive market experience, and is unlocking the door to wealth by creating value for clients with diversified services and products. Meanwhile, the silver lock on the cover is carved with digits of years, symbolizing the milestones of Guotai Junan International such as its year of establishment, listing, and other memorable moments, and indicating that the Company will continue to walk side-by-side with its clients in the path to wealth growth, as it always does. _Cover & back cover of Guotai Junan International's 2018 Annual Report Download link here [1]_ *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, brokerage, corporate finance, loans and financing, asset management and financial products. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market, aiming to become an important financial institution with market influence in the region. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LLDFFNHWBA [2] Document title: Guotai Junan International Won 5 Awards for Annual Report from ARC and LACP 02/09/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b20d05224ececa4c53cdf373a569dc4c&application_id=866991&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a45480ae8ae3d7e944e9dbb6d014b0b9&application_id=866991&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2019 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)