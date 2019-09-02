USONICIG Debuts Ultrasonic Technology Product in Austria, Expanding Market in Europe

SALZBURG, Austria, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USONICIG, the ultrasonic vaping devices innovator and manufacturer, has partnered with local distributors Hermann Hauser GmbH and Moosmayr Ges.m.b.H. to participate in local annual trade fair FEUER & RAUCH in Salzburg, Austria from August 30th to September 1st, where the company's ZIP POD SYSTEM has made its debut in Austria.

USONICIG uses its patented ultrasonic technology instead of burning or heating to bring a pleasant sensation and intense flavor to vapers. Charlie Zou, Sales Manager of USONICIG, said, "The advantages brought by ultrasonic technology should be experienced by more vapers. After launching our products in UK, we are now putting more effort into working with well-known local distributors to expand across Europe in countries such as Austria and Germany."

Featured with the company's patented ultrasonic technology, the ZIP POD SYSTEM's first appearance in Austria has caught the attention of many visitors and exhibitors to the Fair. Having suffered the burnt taste caused by heating coils, visitors and exhibitors were delighted to have an alternative that has high compatibility with nicotine salt and no charred after-taste.

FEUER & RAUCH is the number one fair for tobacco, e-cigarettes, and smoking accessories in Austria. Its central location and modern facilities make this fair a unique platform for orders, information and communication. USONICIG has been increasing its brand visibility in Europe. Besides attending exhibitions and fairs in different European countries, it has also launched various marketing events to connect with local consumers. Earlier this year, teaming up with Vapouround, a UK based industry magazine, USONICIG embarked on the Vapouround Bus Tour across the UK to celebrate the debut of its other featured product ZIP pod kit.

About USONICIG

USONICIG was founded in 2014 by China Tobacco Hunan Industrial Co., Ltd. and is dedicated to the research and development of healthy vaping products. USONICIG has obtained a total of 447 patents, including 64 under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), 65 domestic and 96 overseas invention patents, 222 utility patents by June 30, 2019. With progress in R&D, product design, and manufacturing, USONICIG has become a leader in the vaping industry.

USONICIG's Rhythm and ZIP product lines comply with the Tobacco Products Directive 2014/40/EU (TPD), and have obtained sales authorization in the UK, France, and Germany, and is available for sale online and in local vapour shops.

