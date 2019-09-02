

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economy expanded in the second quarter, but at a slower pace compared to the first quarter when it exited the first recession in a decade, preliminary figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.2 percent from the previous three months, when the economy grew 1.6 percent, which was revised from 1.3 percent.



In the third and fourth quarters of 2018, the economy shrank 1.4 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. Two consecutive quarters of contraction implies a technical recession.



On a non-adjusted basis, GDP fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter after a 2.4 percent slump in the previous three months and a 2.8 percent decline in the third quarter. Economists had forecast 2 percent contraction.



Household consumption decreased 1.1 percent year-on-year, while state spending rose 3.3 percent. Gross fixed capital formation dropped 22.8 percent. Exports grew 8.1 percent, while imports decreased 16.9 percent.



On a calendar adjusted basis, GDP decreased 1.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX