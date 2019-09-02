Wheat Starch Market Growth - Dominating Key Players, New Opportunities Analysis & Emerging Growth Factors: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wheat starch market is expected to witness at a substantial CAGR by 2023. One could obtain this starch by eliminating proteins from wheat flour. In processed state, it is analogous to corn flour or starch. The present scenario is such that wheat starch finds its presence as a food additive, thickening agent, and also as one of the active ingredients in several food products. It has also made a beeline as one of the production components in paper and textile industry. Apart from reducing fat, it does act as a stabilizer, a glazing agent, and an emulsifier. The other uses are inclusive of retention of moisture, binding, adhesion, and gel formation.

As far as geography is concerned; Europe leads the market. This could be attributed to increasing demand for processed foods. North America comes in second. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the upcoming period; thanks to more than half of the population in emerging economies like India and China going crazy over pizzas and pastas. Research states that 70% of pasta's total weight is wheat starch.

The wheat starch market is segmented based on grade, type, application, end-user, and region. By type, the market spans modified and native. By application, it comprises drug formulations, textiles, paper-based products, animal feed, and others. On the basis of grade, the segmentation constitutes industrial, food, and feed. By end-user, the market spans cosmetic industries, textile industries, food & beverage industry, paper industries, and animal feed. By geography, the segmentation states North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan, and MEA.

The players contributing to the wheat starch market include Avebe U.A.; Tate & Lyle Speciality Food Ingredients; Emsland-Starke GmBH; Roquette; Ingredion Food; Manildra Group; AGRANA; New Zealand Starch Company; Penford Corp. Industrial Starch; Crespel & Dieters; Cargill Incorporated; and Amilina. Region-specific organic growth is being pitched for. For instance - Ingredion offers its frozen lasagna. On adding glossy sheen, velvety mouthfeel, and freeze thaw stability; the cash registers keep ringing.

