Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed the observation status for: ISIN Navn DK0060118453 Egnsinvest Ejd., Tyskland EgnsINVEST Ejendomme Tyskland's observation status is removed, becausethe company has announced that the period for an offer from a third party to buy shares has expired. We refer to the company's announcement of 2 September 2019. For further information please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=737377