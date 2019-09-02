

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production declined for a second consecutive month in July, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



Industrial production declined a working day adjusted 5.3 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.1 percent fall in June.



Among sectors, energy production dropped 52.0 percent annually in July and mining output decreased 40.3 percent.



The manufacturing output grew 2.5 percent annually in July and fell 0.7 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in July, following a 5.2 percent decline in the previous month.



