Centamin PLC Announces Board Changes

London, England / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2019 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY, TSX:CEE) today announced the following Board Changes.

In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board has been steadily evolving as it establishes the optimal balance of core skills, experience and diversity. This is further supported by ongoing review and refreshment of the Board Committees.

As part of the ongoing Board succession programme, Centamin is delighted to announce the appointment of two new independent Non-Executive Directors, Dr Catharine Farrow and Ms Marna Cloete, effective immediately. Furthermore, Ms Alison Baker has notified the Board she will be resigning as Non-Executive Director of Centamin effective immediately to pursue other interests.

Following these directorate changes, the Centamin board will comprise of ten members: a non-executive chair, two executive directors and seven independent non-executive directors. The Company's multi-disciplinary Non-Executive Directors offer a broad range of skills and experience to the Board, including but not limited to finance, legal, mining technical, capital markets and civil service.

Josef El-Raghy, Non-Executive Chair, commented:

"It is with great pleasure we welcome Catharine and Marna to the Centamin Board. Both individuals bring extensive experience and expertise that will complement the existing diverse skill set of the Board as Centamin embarks on an exciting path of growth.

We look forward to their wise counsel and oversight of the Company in the years to come, as Centamin strives to deliver superior, responsible stakeholder returns.

On behalf of the Board, I wish to thank Alison for her service to the Board and valued contribution to HSES committee. We wish Alison well in current and future endeavours."

Appointment of Dr Catharine Farrow

Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately

Dr. Farrow joins Centamin with more than 25 years of mining industry experience. As a professional geoscientist, obtaining her doctoral degree in Earth Sciences from Carleton University, Canada, Dr Farrow has complemented her deep technical knowledge with extensive corporate and operational mining experience throughout her career.

From 2012 to 2017 she was Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of TMAC Resources Inc., the TSX listed exploration, development and gold mining company. Before TMAC, from 2003 to 2011, Dr. Farrow was with KGHM International Ltd (formerly Quadra FNX Mining Ltd and FNX Mining Inc.), where she held multiple senior executive roles in a wide range of disciplines including operations, technical services, corporate development and exploration, culminating with the position of Chief Operating Officer. Previously she held technical roles with Inco Ltd and the Ontario Geological Survey.

Dr. Farrow is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum, and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Dr. Farrow currently holds two additional board directorships: Franco-Nevada Corporation and Exiro Minerals Corp. Franco-Nevada is a leading TSX listed global royalty and streaming company, where Dr. Farrow has been a Non-Executive Director and member of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee since 2015. Exiro Minerals is a private mineral exploration technology company, where Dr Farrow has been the Chair since 2018. Dr Farrow is the President of FarExGeoMine Ltd, a private mining consultancy business.

Appointment of Ms Marna Cloete

Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately

Ms Cloete has greater than 15 years of mining industry experience in emerging markets, most specifically throughout Africa. After obtaining a Master of Commerce degree in Taxation from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, Ms Cloete commenced her career as a qualified chartered accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in South Africa until 2005.

Ms Cloete is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, a position she has held since 2009. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a TSX listed mineral exploration and development company with assets in South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ms Cloete joined Ivanhoe Mines in 2006 as the Group Financial Controller.

Ms Cloete's substantial management experience within finance, community and government relations are well aligned with our existing Board.

It is intended that Ms. Cloete will join the Audit and Risk committee on appointment.

Ms Cloete does not currently hold any other board directorships.

Retirement of Ms Alison Baker

Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately

Ms Baker has notified the Board of her resignation as Non-Executive Director.

Ms Baker joined the Centamin board in January 2018. Ms Baker chaired the Health, Safety and Environmental and Sustainability ("HSES") committee and was a member of the Nomination Committee. Following Ms Baker's retirement and the appointments announced today, the Nomination Committee will be reviewing the composition of all board committees and make recommendation to the board in due course.

Ms Baker holds current non-executive directorships with KAZ Minerals plc and Rockhopper Exploration plc.

