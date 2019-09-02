

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Despite data showing a sharp contraction in U.K.'s manufacturing activity, the UK stock market moved higher Monday morning, with shares of multi-national companies surging higher after pound sterling tumbled against most major currencies.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 103.10 points or 1.43%, at 7,310.28.



The index ended 0.32% up on Friday, after gaining 0.98% a session earlier.



The biggest gainer in the FTSE 100 index was Imperial Brands, which advanced 3.7%. AstraZeneca Pharma gained about 3.2% and Experian gained 2.8%.



BAE Systems, NMC Health, Diageo, Intertek, Tesco, British American Tobacco, ITV, Vodafone Group, Hikma Pharma, Lloyd Banking, Glencore and 3i Group gained 1.6 to 2%.



Unilever, Compass, Relx, Centrica, Halma, Reckit Benckiser, CRH, Morrison Supermarket, RBS and Fresnillo also posted strong gains.



Data from Markit Economics showed U.K.'s manufacturing sector suffered the steepest contraction in over seven years in August.



On the economic front, the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.4 in August 2019 from 48.0 in the previous month. Market expectations were for a reading of 48.4.



Brexit uncertainty, global economic slowdown and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute, all contributed to the weak manufacturing sector activity in the U.K.



On the Brexit front, the UK lawmakers who are against a no-deal Brexit are planning to pass a law this week to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from letting Britain move out of the EU on October 31.



