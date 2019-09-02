The "Business and Contract Law conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation. It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully understand the impact of current legislation and case law, and looks at how Brexit may affect your contracts.
By the end of the course, you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.
The law and regulations governing business and contract law are increasingly complex and now affect all industries and every type of commercial agreement, from entering into a contract to the validity of purchase conditions.
If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.
Who Should Attend?
- Contract and commercial managers and engineers
- Sales and marketing managers
- Project and procurement managers
- and all those involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of commercial business contracts
Agenda
Day 1
- Effective contract negotiation
- Formation
- Tools, techniques and terminology when creating a formal contract
- Getting to grips with how the law changes what you thought you had agreed to
- Managing the contract
- Including constructive performance obligations
- Bribery and corruption
Practical Drafting Exercise
In this session, participants will draft contract terms based on the skills and knowledge developed during the day under the guidance of experts
Day 2
- When things go wrong and defences to breach of contract limit contractual risk and damages for your organisation
- Termination and dispute resolution
- The impact of Brexit on business contracts
Practical Drafting Exercise
In this session, participants will practice drafting contract terms and receive practical advise and guidance on how they can develop in this area.
Some typical agreements
This session will review the terms and conditions of some typical agreements to illustrate how to avoid the legal pitfalls and challenges faced
Practical Workshop: Drafting and understanding boilerplate clauses
