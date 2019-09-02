

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in nine months in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose a working day adjusted real 1.4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.7 percent increase in June.



The latest increase in sales was the highest since October last year, when sales showed a similar growth.



Retail sales of non-food sector grew 2.4 percent annually in July and those of food, beverages and tobacco rose 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.1 percent in July, after a 1.2 percent rise in the previous month.



In nominal terms, retail sales rose 1.5 percent annually in July and increase 0.1 percent from a month ago.



