

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dorian, the second-strongest Atlantic hurricane in history, has battered the Bahamas.



The hurricane is moving slowly towards west, and is expected to make landfall on the eastern US cost ate tonight or Tuesday, according to National Weather Service.



This has prompted the governments of four states - Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina - to declare a state of emergency.



US weather agency's National Hurricane Center has issued Hurricane Warning for part of East Florida. The catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Dorian is expected to continue to pound the Northwestern Bahamas overnight.



'Dorian will continue to slow as it moves westward across the Northwestern Bahamas overnight before a gradual turn to the northwest then north through Wednesday,' NWS said.



The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight, and is expected to reach on Wednesday evening.



Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days, with winds having 165 mph speed.



2 to 4 inches of rain has been forecast in Central Bahamas and the Atlantic Coast from the Florida peninsula to Georgia. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods, NWS said.



Internet and power connections have been partially disconnected in the Bahamas islands.



The Abaco islands were submerged in floodwaters.



Grand Bahama International Airport is reportedly under water.



Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, said on Twitter that no casualty has been reported. 'It's devastating. There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure.'



President Donald Trump said the administration expects that much of the Eastern Seaboard will be ultimately impacted and some of it very, very severely.



