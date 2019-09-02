

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing growth rose to the highest level in three months in August amid growth in output and employment, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The NEVI manufacturing purchasing mangers' index, or PMI, rose to 51.6 in August from 50.7 in July. Any reading above 50 indicates an expansion in the sector.



Output growth accelerated and new work increased slightly after falling for two months. Along with new business, new work from abroad increased in August.



Inflationary pressure remained weak in August as input price rose at the second slowest rate in three years. The output price increased and the rate of charge inflation was marginal and below the average.



Job creation increased at the fastest pace in four months in August and backlogs of work decreased at the fastest rate since February 2015.



Stocks of finished goods rose at the slowest rate in four months and purchasing activity increased at the fastest rate since April, while input inventories rose at the strongest pace in August.



