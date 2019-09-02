Better Collective A/S: Better Collective acquires UK facing sports betting site mybettingsites.co.uk

Regulatory release 25/2019

Better Collective, the world's leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, has today completed an acquisition of the shares of the company owning and operating the site mybettingsites.co.uk for up to 2.2 million GBP (2.4 million EUR).

Strengthening Better Collective's position as sports betting affiliate in the UK market

Founded in 2015 in the UK, the company has successfully built and run the sports betting site mybettingsite.co.uk, one of the most visited sites in the UK for learning how betting odds work. In 2018, the operation generated revenues of approx 400,000 GBP (440,000 tEUR), with an EBITDA of approx. 300,000 GBP (330,000 tEUR). Current 2019 run rate is approx. double the 2018 performance. Adding the site to Better Collective's portfolio is supportive of the overall mission, to educate online bettors and providing transparency. Also, it strengthens the company's position in the important UK market as well as adding local SEO knowledge that will be leveraged across products in the Group. The founder and CEO, Mr. Ian Bowden, will stay on and join Better Collective, bringing valuable market insight and specialist skills.

Better Collective is already operating several products targeting the UK market, which is a top 3 market in terms of the Group's revenue generation. Earlier this year, Better Collective established local presence through establishing a UK office and generally, this large and growing betting market remains as one of the key strategic markets.

The transaction

The purchase price has been agreed to amount up to 2.2 million GBP (2.4 million EUR), of which 1.5 million GBP (1.6 million EUR) will be paid in cash at closing, and shares of Better Collective A/S with an approx. market value of 350,000 GBP (385.000 EUR) to be issued no later than September 16, 2019. The share price of 84.91 SEK has been determined as a weighted average over 10 trading days prior to closing. The remaining 350,000 GBP (385,000 EUR) will be paid in 2020 and 2021 pending certain agreed performance criteria.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective:

"We are excited about the acquisition of mybettingsites.co.uk, as it is a well-established site with many visitors in a market that is one of our key strategic markets. The acquisition is not large; however, it fits all our key criteria for integration into the Better Collective Group, and the founder, Mr. Ian Bowden, adds significant competences within UK sports betting, that we believe we can utilize across other assets."





Ian Bowden, founder and Editor in Chief of My Betting Sites:

"I am thrilled MyBettingSites.co.ukis becoming part of the Better Collective Group. The site has become one of the leading sources of educational betting content for UK players, and Better Collective's goal of making gaming both transparent and entertaining aligns to our own values. I look forward to leveraging the group capabilities and working across multiple products."

Contacts

CEO: Jesper Søgaard

CFO: Flemming Pedersen

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844, investor@bettercollective.com

Press: Morten Kalum +45 23 49 10 09, mkalum@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2.05 pm CET on September 2, 2019.

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment