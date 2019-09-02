Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 30 August 2019:

- 32,639,709 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 10,966,812 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 31,389,234 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 7,579,789 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 5,617,850 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 5,157,218 Balanced Risk Shares held in Treasury; and

- 4,242,121 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 7,933,785 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 30 August 2019 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 32,639,709 171.46p 55,964,045 Global Equity Income Shares 31,389,234 204.79p 64,282,012 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 5,617,850 143.98p 8,088,580 Managed Liquidity Shares 4,242,121 104.49p 4,432,592 Total 132,767,229

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

2 September 2019