Demand for systems with a generation capacity of up to 750 kW is driving the market. The 52 GW capacity cap for solar under the national FIT scheme is approaching. In September, feed-in tariffs and market premiums will fall a further 1.4%.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's Federal Network Agency said new PV capacity reached 291.7 MW in July, a good 20 MW more than the amount connected in June. The strongest market driver remains projects - rooftop and ground-mounted - with a generation capacity of no more than 750 kW, under the feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme. Only 18.5 MW of project capacity came ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...