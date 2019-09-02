CiiTECH Launches Sports Brand "Impact CBD" with Rugby Stars James Haskell and Ben Franks

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Sports, a new UK-based CBD brand, has just announced its launch in collaboration with cannabis biotech company CiiTECH and international rugby stars James Haskell and Ben Franks.

Following a year of collaboration between the professional athletes and leading research institution, the new range of CBD hemp oils and balms is now available to the general public.

"We wanted to create a unique line of products specifically formulated for athletes and workout recovery," says founder of CiiTECH Clifton Flack. "Building on the CiiTECH passion for cannabinoid research, together with our partners James and Ben we've dedicated countless hours examining the potential role of CBD in sports and fitness."

Through advanced cutting edge techniques, CiiTECH has developed cannabinoid-based formulas to help bring top quality, trustworthy products to the market - including the UK's leading CBD brand Provacan.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is an active ingredient found in most varieties of cannabis -- including hemp which is legal in the UK. According to the World Health Organization, pure CBD does not exhibit abuse or dependence potential in humans, and poses "no evidence of health-related problems."

In 2018, the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) removed CBD from its list of prohibited substances, opening the doors for elite professional athletes to explore its potential in exercise-related recovery.

Rugby Legends Ben Franks and James Haskell Embrace the Potential of CBD

Having been at the top of the professional game for the past 15 years, rugby legends Ben Franks and James Haskell (a newly-announced MMA participant) recently opened up about their personal use of CBD to support grueling day-to-day training regimens. Their goal in partnering with CiiTECH and Impactsports.uk was to offer a range of recovery-oriented, fitness-specific CBD formulas to the general public.

CiiTECH has played a key role in the development and commercialisation of cannabinoid products for the global market, and was instrumental in helping develop the UK-leading Provacan label. Now, the cannabis researchers claim to have developed the perfect formula for exercise and fitness-related recovery.

Certainly not all CBD products are made with the same end-user intent," says Flack. "Due to their inclusionary phytochemical hemp content, Impact CBD products are geared more towards quicker recovery times and direct application to muscle and joint areas."

The Impact product range currently includes two CBD hemp oil formulas, as well as topical CBD-balm sticks that can be applied directly to sore muscle and joint areas. The oils come in two different formulas (400mg/4%) and 1600mg/16%) while the Power Balm contains 590mg of CBD along with essential Arnica extract.

www.ciitech.co.uk