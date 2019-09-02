Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

02.09.2019 | 15:04
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, September 2

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Date: 2 September 2019

Name of applicant:BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From:1 March 2019To:31 August 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:19,272,125
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:19,272,125

Name of contact:Caroline Driscoll
Telephone number of contact:020 7743 2427

© 2019 PR Newswire