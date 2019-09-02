Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2019

WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Frankfurt
02.09.19
08:06 Uhr
31,940 Euro
+0,540
+1,72 %
BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 2

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

2 SEPTEMBER 2019

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 August 2019, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 123,168,078 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 123,168,078

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


