RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 2

2 September 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 August 2019, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 899,289,009 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ('Shares') of which 14,286,821 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 July 2019 is therefore 885,002,188 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details

Kirstan Boynton, Assistant Company Secretary

Telephone: 01908 712294

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


© 2019 PR Newswire