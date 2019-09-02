Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 August to 16 August 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 77,1654 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76,4243 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 75,6972 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 73,6763 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/08/2019 FR0010313833 3000 74,0254 XPAR TOTAL 15,000 75,3977

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

