Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 August to 16 August 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|12/08/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
77,1654
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|13/08/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
76,4243
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|14/08/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
75,6972
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|15/08/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
73,6763
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|16/08/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
74,0254
|XPAR
|TOTAL
15,000
75,3977
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190902005157/en/
Contacts:
Arkema