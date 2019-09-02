Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2019

WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 
02.09.19
4,100 Euro
02.09.2019 | 16:01
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Dividend Declaration - sterling rate

PR Newswire

London, September 2

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Dividend - exchange rate

The Company confirms that further to the announcement made on 20 August 2019 of a dividend of 11.4 US cents per ordinary share payable on 26 September 2019 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on Friday, 30 August 2019, the exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to UK Sterling (for those shareholders who did not elect to receive payment in US dollars) will be US$1.2178:GB£1.00 (based on the exchange rate on Friday, 30 August 2019).

Accordingly, the UK Sterling amount of dividend payable on 26 September 2019 will be 9.3611 pence (£0.093611) per share.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary


