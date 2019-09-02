Vietnam Cyber Security Market is Expected to Reach about USD 215 Million in Terms of Revenue by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the Ministry of Information and Communication (MIC), Vietnam , the country witnessed around 4,770 cyber attacks incidents in the first quarter of 2019 which was more than half the figure of the total number of incidents reported last year.

, the country witnessed around 4,770 cyber attacks incidents in the first quarter of 2019 which was more than half the figure of the total number of incidents reported last year. The Vietnam retail market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 26% by the next 5 years owing to rise in investments in this sector. This has resulted in increase in number of credit card transactions which has increased the need for efficient cyber security solutions in this sector.

retail market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 26% by the next 5 years owing to rise in investments in this sector. This has resulted in increase in number of credit card transactions which has increased the need for efficient cyber security solutions in this sector. The ICT Industry is further expected to grow at a fast pace due to the Vietnam government's desire to turn Vietnam into an ICT Power for growth and transformation of the Vietnamese economy.

Retail and ICT Industry gaining Traction in Vietnam: Vietnam is witnessing growth in its retail and ICT sector due to the overall development in the Vietnam economy. According to the Vietnam Bank Proprietary data, the retail market witnessed an increase in the number of credit card transactions from 10 million in the year 2013 to 46 million in the year 2018, which has also increased the number of cyber threats incidents in this sector. The Vietnam's ICT sector is the driving force for growth and transformation in the Vietnamese economy as Vietnam has emerged as a production center for both IT hardware and services such as software development outsourcing.

Digitization in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Sector: The SMEs in Vietnam are digitalizing rapidly and exploiting the power of technology to increase its revenue and cater to a larger number of customers within and beyond their geographical boundaries. Owning an efficient and effective IT infrastructure plays a very important role in the growth of Vietnamese SMEs. The growing number of SMEs in Vietnam is moving towards adopting security solutions that will positively impact the cyber security market in Vietnam in the near future.

Change in Vietnam Cyber Security Law: A law requiring Internet companies in Vietnam to remove content that the communist authorities deem to be against the state came into effect in early 2019. The legislation requires internet companies to remove content the government regards as "toxic". Tech giants such as Facebook and Google will also have to hand over user data if asked by the government, and open representative offices in Vietnam.

Technological Advancement: Threat from cybercriminals is becoming increasingly sophisticated, so security needs to be able to adapt in order to keep up with upcoming cyber threats. The adoption of the technologies such as IoT security, cloud technology, block chain, artificial intelligence and others has been growing in Vietnam resulting in the growth of the cyber security market. The adoption of these technologies would increase the cyber crimes in the country which in result would witness a higher demand for the security solutions for protecting these technologies from the cyber crimes.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Vietnam Cyber Security Industry Outlook to 2023 - By Solutions (Firewall & UTM, Intrusion Detection System, Antivirus and Others), By End Users (Banking & Finance, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail and Others), By Import and Domestic Security Solutions, By Security (Network Security, Application Security, End-Point Security, Mobile & Wireless Security, Content Security and Cloud Security)" believe that the cyber security industry in Vietnam is expected to expand further due to increase in number of cyber crime incidents, rising awareness of security solutions among firms, growth in the sectors such as Retail, ICT and other end user industries, increasing digital penetration in the country and increase in the demand for data security solutions by the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 14.8% for cyber security market in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2019-2023.

Key Segments Covered:

Cyber Security Market

By Imported & Domestic Security Solutions



Imported Services and Solutions





Domestic Services and Solutions



By Type of Solutions



Firewall and Unified Threat Management (UTM)





Intrusion Detection System (IDS/IPS)





Antivirus/Antimalware





Identity and Access Management (IAM)





Encryption





Data Loss Prevention (DLP)





Disaster Recovery





IoT Devices



By End User



Banking & Finance





Government





IT & Telecom





Retail





Healthcare





Energy & Power





Private Use





Others



By Type of Security



Network Security





Application Security





End- Point Security





Mobile & Wireless Security





Content Security





Cloud Security

Key Target Audience

Banks and Financial Institutions

Government Organizations

Retail Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Airports

Cloud Computing Services Companies

IT- Companies

Home Users

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period - 2019E-2023E

Major Companies Covered:

Juniper Network

Cisco

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Symantec Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Kaspersky

Fortinet

CMC Corporation

Other Players

Vietnam Security Network (VSEC)



Vietnam Cyberspace Security technology (VNCS)



BAE Systems



CyRadar



IBM Corporation



Trend Micro



Oracle



Wanders



Sophos



Sentry Bay



AVG Technologies



Fire Eye

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Major Cyber Attacks in Vietnam

Snapshot of Cyber Security Market in ASEAN Countries

Trends and Growth Drivers in Vietnam Cyber Security Market

Cyber Security Market Vietnam Cyber Security Market

Introduction to Vietnam Cyber Security Market



Value Chain Analysis of Vietnam Cyber Security Market



Vietnam Cyber Security Market Size, 2013-2018



Vietnam Cyber Security Market Segmentation, 2013-2018



Competition Landscape in the Vietnam Cyber Security Market



Vietnam Cyber Security Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023E

Issues and Challenges in Vietnam Cyber Security Market

Cyber Security Market Decision Making Parameters in Hiring a Cyber Security Company in Vietnam

Pain Points faced by the end users after purchasing a security Solution in Vietnam

Technologies used in the Cyber Security Market

SWOT Analysis of Vietnam Cyber Security Market

Government Regulations in the Vietnam Cyber Security Market

Company Profiles of Major Players in Vietnam Cyber Security Market

Cyber Security Market Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the market research report please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/defense-and-security/security-devices/vietnam-cyber-security-industry-outlook/235970-16.html

Other Related Reports

Europe Cyber Security Industry Outlook to 2023 - By Solutions (Firewall, Intrusion detection system, Antivirus, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, UTM, Disaster Recovery and Others (IoT Devices), By Industry Verticals (Banking & Finance, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Private User and Others), By Security Deployed (Network Security, Application Security, End-Point Security, Mobile Security, Content Security and Cloud Security)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of cyber security services and solutions in Europe. The report focuses on overall market size for cyber security services and solutions in Europe, market segmentation by Type of Solution (Firewall, Intrusion detection system, Antivirus, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, UTM, Disaster Recovery and IoT Devices), By Type of Security (Network Security, Application Security, End-Point Security, Mobile & Wireless Security, Content Security and Cloud Security), By End Users (Banking & Finance, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Private User and Others) and By Imported and Domestic Services and Products.. The report also covers the overall comparative landscape, major cyber attacks, snapshot of cyber security market in EU countries, trends and growth drivers, issues and challenge, decision making parameters, technologies used in the cyber security market, SWOT analysis and Government regulations in the market. The report concludes with future projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the Europe cyber security industry.

Middle East Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2022 - By Solutions (Firewall, Intrusion Detection System, Antivirus, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unidentified Threat Management, Disaster Recovery) and By Region

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Middle East cyber security market including cyber security market size, Market segmentation by region (North, Central, West, East and South), by Type of solution (firewall, intrusion detection system, antivirus, identity and access management, encryption, data loss prevention, unidentified threat management, disaster recovery), Growth Drivers, Restraints, Key Regulations Future Outlook and Analyst recommendation. This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for system integrators, developers, distributors, resellers, end users such as government and potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Brazil Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Smart Phone Penetration and Online Banking Transactions to Augment Demand for Security

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the cyber security market in Brazil. The report covers various aspects such as overall size of Brazil cyber security market size in terms of revenues, Global cyber security market size, Brazil antivirus & antimalware market size, Market segmentation of Brazil cyber security market on the basis of types of security, solutions, regions, end users, major industries, services and others, Brazil antivirus & antimalware market segmentation, trends and growth drivers of the industry, issue & challenges, market share, and future analysis of the industry. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry, heat map analysis, list of system integrators and consultants operating in the market.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249