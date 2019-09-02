Anzeige
WKN: 3278 ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
02.09.2019 | 16:07
(77 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 2

2 September 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of August 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC issued 150,000 ordinary shares at a price of 256.00p per share.

As at 31 August 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 276,169,480 ordinary shares. No ordinary shares are held in Treasury, therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 276,169,480.

The above figure (276,169,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320


