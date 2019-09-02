DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Statement Continental AG: Continental AG Investigating Spin-off of Powertrain Division with Listing 02-Sep-2019 / 14:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Executive Board of Continental AG has decided to consider a spin-off of up to 100% of the Powertrain division with subsequent listing as an additional alternative to the potential partial IPO currently in preparation and to investigate its legal and technical feasibility. A decision regarding the actual implementation of a spin-off with subsequent listing will be taken by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board after the conclusion of the investigation. Contact: Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR 02-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Continental AG Vahrenwalder Straße 9 30165 Hannover Germany Phone: +49 (0)511 938-1068 Fax: +49 (0)511 938-1080 E-mail: ir@conti.de Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de ISIN: DE0005439004 WKN: 543900 Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX EQS News ID: 867077 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 867077 02-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2019 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)