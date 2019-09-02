NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX EXCHANGE: NOTIFICATION OF AMENDMENTS TO THE NEX EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET RULES AND CORPORATE ADVISER HANDBOOK 02-Sep-2019 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NEX Exchange has today published an update to the Growth Market Rules for Issuers (the "Rules") and the Corporate Adviser Handbook (the "Handbook"). The updated Rules and Handbook will apply from today. *Update to Rules* The update incorporates into the Rules the early suitability review process that was previously set out in the NEX Exchange Practice Note: Applicant Suitability for the NEX Exchange Growth Market. The amended Rules also introduce a revised procedure for the submission of application documentation and a process by which NEX Exchange will release on behalf of an applicant a "10-day notice" of pending admissions by RIS in advance of an intended admission date. *Update to Handbook* The update to the Handbook amends the form of declaration prescribed at Appendix B. The new form of declaration will enhance NEX Exchange's measures to ensure its facilities cannot be used for money laundering. A number of other minor updates and edits to aid clarity have also been added to the Rules and Handbook. The updated Rules and Handbook are available at www.nexexchange.com/rules-regulations/documents-library/ [1]. A mark-up of the updated Rules can be viewed here [2] and Handbook can be viewed here [3]: Should you have any queries regarding the revised rules, please do not hesitate to contact NEX Exchange Regulation at regulation@nexexchange.com. 2 September 2019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 18721 EQS News ID: 867261 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=df608a3eab93bf406d10e2f525552911&application_id=867261&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://www.nexexchange.com/assets/pdfs/Growth%20Market%20Rules%20(v3.5)%20-%20September%202019%20(marked).pdf 3: https://www.nexexchange.com/assets/pdfs/NEX%20Exchange%20Corporate%20Adviser%20Handbook%20(marked).pdf

