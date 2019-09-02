Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.7176 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1039300 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 18758 EQS News ID: 867373 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2019 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)