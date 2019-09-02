Internet Marketing Company: How Car Insurance Can Help You Recover After Hurricane Dorian

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how car owners can be reimbursed by car insurance companies if their vehicles got damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/important-tips-for-protecting-the-car-during-hurricane-dorian/

Hurricane Dorian has intensified to Category 5 and it's threatening the Southeastern USA. On September 1, Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the northeastern Bahamas, devastating the islands and generating destructive gusts up to 225 mph. Hurricane Dorian has been described as catastrophic. Although forecasters say that the US will not experience the full force of Hurricane Dorian, some parts of Florida and the coastlines of South Carolina and Georgia are being evacuated.

Cars that are left outside during Hurricane Dorian can be damaged in several different ways. Without the proper car insurance, car owners will not be reimbursed by their insurance companies if they make a claim.

To protect a vehicle during a hurricane, drivers can follow the next steps:

Park the vehicle in a safe place . Drivers who own a garage that has strong walls and roof can park their cars in that place during the hurricane. Policyholders who don't own a garage should consider parking their cars between two buildings. Vehicles that are parked between two buildings are less likely to be filliped by the strong winds or to be damaged by falling trees or debris.

Take photos before the hurricane hits . These photos can help policyholders during the claim negotiations. Multiple photos of the interior and the exterior of the vehicle before the hurricane can help drivers support their claims for fair reimbursements.

S eal all the windows . Drivers can easily find a waterproof tape that can help them seal the edges of the windows. Damage done by water to the interior of a vehicle can be very costly, so it's important to prevent this from happening. Also, insurance providers will appreciate car owners who tried to reduce the damage done to their vehicles.

Prepare an emergency kit and leave it in the vehicle . Drivers should always have an emergency kit inside their vehicles. The more items it contains, the better. The emergency kit should include food, blankets, batteries, water, flashlights, extra clothes, first aid kit, and fuel. These items can be really useful for car owners who need to quickly evacuate an area,

Don't drive during a hurricane. Driving during a hurricane can be a fatal mistake. The gust of winds that can reach up to 200 mph and more can easily flip any vehicle. Also, policyholders who drive on wet roads can risk hydroplaning.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Even if the latest forecasts say that Hurricane Dorian will not directly hit the US, it will move close to Florida's east coast with a force strong enough to cause significant damage. Without proper coverage, car owners will not be reimbursed if their cars got damaged by Hurricane Dorian", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

CONTACT:



Company Name: Internet Marketing Company

Person for contact Name: Gurgu C

Phone Number: (818) 359-3898

Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558209/How-Car-Insurance-Can-Help-You-Recover-After-Hurricane-Dorian