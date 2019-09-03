

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the modest two-day slide in which it had fallen just 7 points or 0.2 percent, The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 2,925-point plateau although it may hand back those gains on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, with solid economic data from European offset by concerns over the trade war between the United States and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were off on holiday - and the Asian bourses are called flat with a touch of upside.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index spiked 37.87 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 2,924.11 after trading between 2,883.68 and 2,928.48. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 35.67 points or 2.26 percent to end at 1,614.92.



Among the actives, Bank of China and China Life Insurance both collected 0.28 percent, while China Construction Bank shed 0.29 percent, China Merchants Bank added 0.18 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 1.35 percent, PetroChina gained 0.65 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.80 percent, China Shenhua Energy soared 3.64 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.42 percent, Poly Developments rose 0.22 percent, China Vanke was up 0.35 percent, Beijing Capital Development surged 3.92 percent, CITIC Securities accelerated 2.02 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.



There is no lead from Wall Street, which was closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday - although the European markets were up for the third straight session.



The markets got a boost from the eurozone manufacturing index, which showed that the pace of regional decline slowed from the previous month.



But concerns over the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China continued to weigh on investors.



The U.S. has imposed new tariffs on certain Chinese products worth $125 billion. In retaliation, China imposed measures targeting $75 billion worth of U.S. goods, including 5 percent duty on crude oil imported from the U.S.



