

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher on Tuesday in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday. Nevertheless, investors remained cautious amid worries about the U.S.-China trade war.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 18.83 points or 0.09 percent to 20,639.02, after touching a low of 20,578.02 in early trades. Japanese shares declined on Monday.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a slightly weaker yen. Sony is advancing 1 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is up 0.3 percent, while Canon is lower by 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is declining more than 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding 0.4 percent. In the auto sector, Honda Motor is adding 0.3 percent and Toyota Motor is rising 0.7 percent.



Toshiba said it has completed the sale of its liquefied natural gas operations in the U.S. to French oil giant Total SA. However, the company's shares are losing almost 1 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is edging up 0.1 percent, while Fast Retailing is lower by 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Japan Petroleum is losing almost 2 percent and Inpex is lower by almost 1 percent.



Among the major gainers, Sumitomo Metal Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Sumco Corp. is higher by 2 percent.



On the flip side, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is losing more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Tuesday.



The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.



The major European markets closed higher for a third straight session on Monday, thanks to somewhat encouraging euro area manufacturing data that helped offset worries about the U.S.-China trade dispute.



