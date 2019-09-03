Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2019) - This news release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the acquisition of common shares of Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc. ("Softlab9"), by Nexium Financial Inc. (the "Acquiror").

The Acquiror, on September 2, 2019, acquired 1,441,300 common shares of Softlab9 (the "Shares") pursuant to a debt settlement agreement with Softlab9 dated September 2, 2019, pursuant to which $129,717 of debt was settled in consideration for the issuance of the Shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per Share.

Prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror did not own or control any securities of Softlab9. After completion of the acquisition of the Shares, the Acquiror now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 1,441,300 common shares of Softlab9. The 1,441,300 common shares represent approximately 18.8% of the approximately 7,629,079 issued and outstanding common shares of Softlab9.

The securities acquired by the Acquiror are held for investment purposes. The Acquiror will review its investment in Softlab9's securities on a continuing basis and such holdings may be increased or decreased in the future. The Acquiror may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of Softlab9, through the open market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions dictate.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under Softlab9's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

