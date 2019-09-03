

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announces its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.00 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the aussie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the aussie rose against the kiwi, it declined against the rest of major rivals.



The aussie was worth 71.16 against the yen, 1.6340 against the euro, 0.6694 against the greenback and 1.0662 against the kiwi as of 12:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX