AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Sep-2019 / 06:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 02/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.5865 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52814887 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 18794 EQS News ID: 867493 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2019 00:17 ET (04:17 GMT)