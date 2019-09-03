Weatherford to Exhibit Drilling, Well Construction, Completion and Production Innovations at SPE Offshore Europe 2019

Life-of-Well Technologies Enhance Customer Capabilities

BAAR, Switzerland, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC-PINK: WFTIQ) (the "Company" or "Weatherford") today announced it will showcase its life-of-well innovations at Offshore Europe 2019, Booth 3E 30, Aberdeen, Scotland from September 3-6.

Offshore Europe 2019 will serve as a platform to demonstrate each of the Company's core business segments, including Drilling, Well Construction, Completions and Production. These four areas will feature the following powerful technologies:

Vero automated connection integrity replaces human judgment with artificial intelligence.

replaces human judgment with artificial intelligence. TR1P single-trip completion system sets a new precedent in deepwater completions.

sets a new precedent in deepwater completions. ForeSite production optimization platform brings Production 4.0 capabilities to the oil field.

brings Production 4.0 capabilities to the oil field. Magnus rotary steerable system delivers high-performance, precise directional control.

delivers high-performance, precise directional control. Victus intelligent MPD achieves unmatched safety and cost savings through an end-to-end MPD solution.

Weatherford CEO Mark A. McCollum commented, "Customer needs drive the investments we make in new performance-enhancing technologies. The Magnus push-the-bit rotary steerable system is our response to a cost-saving tool that functions in the world's most challenging environments. Managed pressure drilling, artificial lift and digitalization are other areas where we have made significant investments. The possibilities are exponential in the digital space for our industry, and we're excited to showcase our leadership in this area during Offshore Europe."

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of 620 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs more than 24,500 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:

Christoph Bausch

+1.713.836.4615

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Karen David-Green

+1.713.836.7430

Senior Vice President Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73933/weatherford_international_logo.jpg