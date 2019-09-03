Nymi Inc.: Nymi partners with Global Leader ThinManager, for End-User Authentication in Highly Regulated Plant Floor Environments

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymi is excited to announce a partnership with Rockwell Automation's ThinManager, a global leader in the automation industry that provides full-feature centralized thin client and Remote Desktop Server management software, Thinmanager offers numerous features that allow the modern factory to lower energy cost, implement sustainable technology, and deliver enhanced security.

They are a natural fit for Nymi and their biometric authentication solution, designed for helping businesses remain safe and secure, while improving productivity and compliance. The Nymi band provides a powerful, on-body, secure form of authentication used for logins and e-signatures.

"We see our product working side by side with Rockwell ThinManager to help companies be innovative and efficient in their day to day operations," said Andrew Foxcroft, Vice President of Nymi. "The enterprise-class, secure industrial wearable Nymi, combined with ThinManager's knowledge of the modern factory, provides a solution to address pain points in Pharma and highly regulated manufacturing processes."

"We are very excited to collaborate with Nymi to provide additional cutting-edge user authentication options for our customers," stated Tom Jordan, Marketing Lead for ThinManager.

Rockwell Automations unique platform offers powerful centralized solutions for the modern factory. ThinManager simplifies management of applications and visual resources while providing enterprise authentication that delivers data integrity and security, allowing highly regulated industries to achieve compliance and productivity. To get more information, or to find out if this product is right for you, head to www.nymi.com.

About Nymi

Nymi is a Toronto based biometric security company with a completely new model of authentication: continuous, on-body authentication. To bring this concept to market, Nymi brings dedicated authentication hardware in combination with their enterprise authentication solution, Nymi Enterprise Edition. To date, Nymi works with top 100 Pharmaceutical companies to deliver data integrity and security, allowing highly regulated industries to achieve compliance and productivity.

Media Contacts

Phil Chang

Nymi

416.977.3042

pchang@nymi.com

Shnane Liem

Vive Social PR

778-866-0084

shnane@vivesocialpr.com