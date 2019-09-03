As flagged in the June trading update, IQE's H119 performance was affected by wireless customers cutting back inventory levels in response to lengthening mobile phone replacement cycles and the ongoing trade war between the US and China. Encouraged by the successful qualification, commencement of initial production and receipt of additional orders of wireless products destined for Asian supply chains, as well as the commencement of initial vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) production for a second major customer at its new foundry in Newport, Wales, management has reiterated its FY19 guidance. We therefore leave our estimates unchanged.

