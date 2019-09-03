Establishes Transition Management Footprint in Australia

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has made two strategic appointments in its Capital Markets business. The hires respond to increased demand for its transition management solutions globally and establish a transition management presence in Sydney, Australia.

Mat Cook has been appointed to lead Northern Trust's transition management offering across Asia-Pacific from its Sydney office. Cook joins Northern Trust from State Street, where he worked for the past nine years as a transition manager. With more than 14 years of industry experience, he brings deep expertise in equities, fixed income and project management to support Northern Trust's growing capital markets business across the Asia-Pacific region.

Ben Jenkins, global head of transition management at Northern Trust Capital Markets, said: "Establishing our transition management footprint in Australia further extends our global capabilities. Today's uncertain, often complex environment means our clients require sophisticated, bespoke solutions for their portfolio transitions. With trading desks in Chicago, London and now Sydney, Northern Trust is ideally-placed to support our clients' strategies ever more closely in their home markets and globally."

Additionally, joining Northern Trust's team of transition management experts in London is Rob Dixon, who mostrecently worked at State Street in Sydney as a transition manager, with responsibilities across Asia-Pacific. Dixon also has more than 14 years of industry experience and will now support the evolving requirements of Northern Trust's expanding range of clients across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Craig Blackbourn, EMEA head of transition management at Northern Trust Capital Markets said: "Our EMEA transition management team has experienced significant growth in market volume growing six-fold since 2016. We are excited to add Rob to our talented team of experts focused on supporting our clients' requirements for customised trading, expert project management and the careful mitigation of costs and risks in their transitions."

Northern Trust Capital Markets entities provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities lending and transition management services. Institutional Brokerage services are provided by Northern Trust Securities LLP (NTS LLP) in EMEA and APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI) in the United States.

