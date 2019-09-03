The solar manufacturer and project developer appears to have secured a crucial rescue package funded by Chinese state-backed Water Development (HK) and has persuaded the holders of most of its $430 million in defaulted debt to accept a restructuring plan. Next up, the Hong Kong High Court.A notification issued yesterday by Singyes Solar appeared to indicate the HK$1.55 billion (US$198 million) state bail-out the embattled solar manufacturer and project developer was waiting on has been secured. Chinese state-owned entity Water Development (HK) Holding Co Ltd was named as the holder of 202.26% ...

