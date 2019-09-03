Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 03-Sep-2019 / 10:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings* +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the | |relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ | | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of | |existing shares to which voting rights are attached*ii*:* | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Aroundtown SA; LEI 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39; CSSF reference | |number E-3474 | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the | |appropriate box or boxes): | | | | | |/ An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An | |event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other | |(please specify)iii: | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*3. Details of person subject to the notification | |obligation*iv*:* | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Name: TLG Immobilien AG, |City and country of registered | |Berlin, Germany |office (if applicable): | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*4. Full name of shareholder(s) *(if different from 3.)v: | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*5. Date on which the threshold was |02/09/2019 | | |crossed or reached*vi*:* | | | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the | |notification obligation:* | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ | |% of voting |% of voting|Total of |Total | | | rights | rights |both in % |number of | | |attached to | through |(7.A + 7.B)|voting | | | shares | financial | |rights of | | | (total of |instruments| |issuervii | | | 7.A) | (total of | | | | | | 7.B.1 + | | | | | | 7.B.2) | | | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Resulting | 9.99 %| 4.99 %| 14.98 %|1,223,574,2| |situation on | | | |61 | |the date on | | | | | |which | | | | | |threshold was| | | | | |crossed or | | | | | |reached | | | | | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Position of | %| %| 0.00 %|/ | |previous | | | | | |notification | | | | | |(if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date | |on which the threshold was crossed or | |reached*viii*:* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*A: Voting rights attached to shares* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting | |of shares* | |rights* | |ISIN code | | | |(if | | | |possible) | | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | *Direct* |*Indirect* | *Direct* |*Indirect* | | | | | | | | | | | (Art. 8 of the |(Art. 9 of |(Art. 8 of |(Art. 9 of | | | | Transparency Law) |the | the |the | | | | |Transparen |Transparen |Transparency | | | | |cy Law) | cy Law) |Law) | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |LU1673108939 |122,357,425 | |9.99 % | %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | %| %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | %| %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*SUBTOTAL A | 122,357,425| 9.99 %| |(Direct & | | | |Indirect)* | | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the | |Transparency Law* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*Type of |*Expiration|*Exercise/ |*Number of |*% of | |financial |date*x |Conversion |voting rights |voting | |instrument* | |Period*xi |that may be |rights | | | | |acquired if |* | | | | |the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted.* | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |Option agreement |28/02/2020 | |61,178,712 |4.99 % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* |61,178,712 |4.99 % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect | |according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the | |Transparency Law* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*Type |*Expiration date*x |*Exercise/ |*Physical |*Number of |*%| |of | |Conversion |or cash |voting |of| |financ| |Period*xi |settlement |rights* |vo| |ial | | |*xii | |ti| |instru| | | | |ng| |ment* | | | | |ri| | | | | | |gh| | | | | | |ts| | | | | | |* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | | %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | | %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | | %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | |*SUBTOTAL | 0 |0 | | |B.2* | |% | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2019 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)