DJ Aroundtown SA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 03-Sep-2019 / 10:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings* +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the | |relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ | | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of | |existing shares to which voting rights are attached*ii*:* | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Aroundtown SA; LEI 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39; CSSF reference | |number E-3474 | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the | |appropriate box or boxes): | | | | | |/ An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An | |event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other | |(please specify)iii: | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*3. Details of person subject to the notification | |obligation*iv*:* | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Name: TLG Immobilien AG, |City and country of registered | |Berlin, Germany |office (if applicable): | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*4. Full name of shareholder(s) *(if different from 3.)v: | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*5. Date on which the threshold was |02/09/2019 | | |crossed or reached*vi*:* | | | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |*6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the | |notification obligation:* | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ | |% of voting |% of voting|Total of |Total | | | rights | rights |both in % |number of | | |attached to | through |(7.A + 7.B)|voting | | | shares | financial | |rights of | | | (total of |instruments| |issuervii | | | 7.A) | (total of | | | | | | 7.B.1 + | | | | | | 7.B.2) | | | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Resulting | 9.99 %| 4.99 %| 14.98 %|1,223,574,2| |situation on | | | |61 | |the date on | | | | | |which | | | | | |threshold was| | | | | |crossed or | | | | | |reached | | | | | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Position of | %| %| 0.00 %|/ | |previous | | | | | |notification | | | | | |(if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +-------------+------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date | |on which the threshold was crossed or | |reached*viii*:* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*A: Voting rights attached to shares* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting | |of shares* | |rights* | |ISIN code | | | |(if | | | |possible) | | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | *Direct* |*Indirect* | *Direct* |*Indirect* | | | | | | | | | | | (Art. 8 of the |(Art. 9 of |(Art. 8 of |(Art. 9 of | | | | Transparency Law) |the | the |the | | | | |Transparen |Transparen |Transparency | | | | |cy Law) | cy Law) |Law) | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |LU1673108939 |122,357,425 | |9.99 % | %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | %| %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | %| %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*SUBTOTAL A | 122,357,425| 9.99 %| |(Direct & | | | |Indirect)* | | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the | |Transparency Law* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*Type of |*Expiration|*Exercise/ |*Number of |*% of | |financial |date*x |Conversion |voting rights |voting | |instrument* | |Period*xi |that may be |rights | | | | |acquired if |* | | | | |the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted.* | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |Option agreement |28/02/2020 | |61,178,712 |4.99 % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* |61,178,712 |4.99 % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect | |according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the | |Transparency Law* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*Type |*Expiration date*x |*Exercise/ |*Physical |*Number of |*%| |of | |Conversion |or cash |voting |of| |financ| |Period*xi |settlement |rights* |vo| |ial | | |*xii | |ti| |instru| | | | |ng| |ment* | | | | |ri| | | | | | |gh| | | | | | |ts| | | | | | |* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | | %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | | %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | | %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | |*SUBTOTAL | 0 |0 | | |B.2* | |% | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | |

+------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ |*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the | |notification obligation:* | | | |(please tick the applicable box) | | | | | |/ *Person subject to the notification obligation is not | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and | |does not control any other undertaking(s) holding | |directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) | |issuer.*xiii | | | | | |*Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the | |voting rights and/or the financial instruments are | |effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling | |natural person or legal entity*xiv *(please provide a | |separate organisational chart in case of a complex | |structure):* | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ | | | |*% of voting rights | | | | *N * | *Name*xv |*% of| through financial |*Total|*Directly| | | |votin|instruments held by |of |controlle| | | | g | ultimate |both* |d by (use| | | |right| controlling person | |number(s)| | | | s | or entity or held | |from 1st | | | |held | directly by any | |column)* | | | | by | subsidiary if it | | | | | |ultim|equals or is higher | | | | | | ate | than the | | | | | |contr| | | | | | |ollin| notifiable | | | | | | g | threshold* | | | | | |perso| | | | | | |n or | | | | | | |entit| | | | | | |y or | | | | | | |held | | | | | | |direc| | | | | | | tly | | | | | | | by | | | | | | | any | | | | | | |subsi| | | | | | |diary| | | | | | |if it| | | | | | |equal| | | | | | |s or | | | | | | | is | | | | | | |highe| | | | | | | r | | | | | | |than | | | | | | | the | | | | | | |notif| | | | | | |iable| | | | | | |thres| | | | | | |hold*| | | | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ | | | *%*|*%* |*%* | | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ | | | *%*|*%* |*%* | | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ | | | *%*|*%* |*%* | | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ | | | *%*|*%* |*%* | | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ | | | *%*|*%* |*%* | | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ | | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ |9. In case of |_will cease to |_% and_ |_number of | |proxy voting: |hold_ | |voting rights_ | |_The proxy holder | | | | |named as of ._ | | | | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ | | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ |*10. Additional information*xvi*:* | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ |TLG Immobilien AG ('TLG') acquired 122,357,425 shares in | |Aroundtown SA pursuant to a share purchase agreement | |dated 1 September 2019. TLG and Avisco Group ('Avisco') | |have entered into an option agreement pursuant to which | |TLG has a call right to purchase from Avisco, and Avisco | |has a put right to sell to TLG, another stake of up to | |4.99% in the share capital of Aroundtown SA. | +-------+----------+-----+---------+----------+------+---------+ +-------+------+--+----------+ |Done at|Berlin|On|02/09/2019| +-------+------+--+----------+ *Notes* _i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings._ _ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity)._ _iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert._ _iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law._ _As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert._ _In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:_ _- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;_ _- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;_ _- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;_ _- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;_ _- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;_ _- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;_ _- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies)._ _v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9 of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies)._ _vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect._

_vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended._ / _viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold._ _ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank._ _x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends._ _xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date]._ _xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the Transparency Law)._ _xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies._ xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold. _xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves._ _xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification._ ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 18813 EQS News ID: 867577 End of Announcement EQS News Service

