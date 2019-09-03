AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Sep-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 02/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.1701 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1970943 CODE: PR1Z ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 18833 EQS News ID: 867619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

