

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation increased in July, the National Institute of Statistics reported Tuesday.



Producer prices increased 4.2 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 3.31 percent rise posted in June.



Among main industrial groups, prices of energy logged the biggest growth of 9.12 percent, followed by non-durable consumer goods, by 4.2 percent.



Producer price inflation in domestic market climbed to 6.18 percent from 4.7 percent a month ago and that in foreign market remained broadly unchanged at 1.02 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.73 percent in July.



