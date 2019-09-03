

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A healthy heart demands a good amount of sleep. Adults generally need 7 hours of sleep to stay healthy and function normally.



Studies have shown that people who sleep for less than 7 hours are vulnerable to high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and obesity, which in turn lead to heart disease. Oversleeping also is not good for you. A recent study shows how too little or too much sleep can affect your heart.



Researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder, the University of Manchester, and the Massachusetts General Hospital conducted MR analysis of nearly half-a-million UK Biobank participants to find out the relation between the amount of sleep one has and the risk of Myocardial infarction or MI, also known as heart attack.



It was found that people who slept for less than 6 hours have 20% higher risk of MI and those who slept for more than 9 hours have 34% more risk of MI than those who slept for 7 hours



The research also revealed that normal sleeping reduced the risk of MI in people with high genetic liability. However, the researchers are yet to find out the reason.



Individuals, even with the genetic risk of heart disease, can reduce their possibility of MI by just following proper sleep routine, this study demonstrates.



The article was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.



