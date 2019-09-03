Regulatory News:

Eutelsat (Paris:ETL) announces its withdrawal from the C-Band Alliance ("CBA"), which has been formally notified to the CBA members today.

As a reminder, the CBA is an organization tasked with the clearing and repurposing of C-band spectrum to make a portion of this band available for 5G services in the United States.

Eutelsat wishes to take a direct active part in the discussions on C-band clearing and repurposing.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005395/en/

Contacts:

Eutelsat Communications

Media

Marie-Sophie Ecuer

Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91

mecuer@eutelsat.com

Christina Darvasi

Tel.: 52 55 26 29 58 47

cdarvasi@eutelsat.com

Jessica Whyte

Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91

jwhyte@eutelsat.com

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Enjalbert

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

aenjalbert@eutelsat.com