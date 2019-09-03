

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Tuesday as British PM faced a showdown in Parliament over Brexit and investors waited for more clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks.



British PM Boris Johnson will call a general election for October 14th if he loses a Commons vote later today aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit.



Investors also kept an eye on the European Central Bank's meeting next week, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates to bolster growth.



The benchmark DAX was down 60 points, or half a percent, at 11,893 after gaining the previous day.



Deutsche Bank shares fell 1.3 percent. China has issued the German lender license which allows it to act as a lead underwriter for corporate debt issued by non-financial institutions.



Shares of Thyssenkrupp tumbled 3.5 percent. The industrial company will be moved from the DAX to the smaller MDAX index on Wednesday.



