Flat Glass Market From Construction to hit USD 100 Billion by 2024; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc., announces a report on 'Flat Glass Market 2017-2024 Trends, Application Analysis & Forecasts'. The study covers a comprehensive analysis of the product, application, and regional trends of this industry.

Flat glass market is slated to amass substantial proceeds over the projected timeline, primarily due to the growing prevalence of innovative and safe transport solutions along with increasing consumer preferences for luxury vehicles. Flat glass products have become the prominent choice for numerous automobile and transport applications and are widely used to make backlights, sunroofs, windscreens, and windows.

Automobile manufacturers are constantly striving to develop products that provide the best possible solutions in terms of safety, comfort and security to meet consumer demand and quality standards. Nowadays, consumers are shifting their preferences toward lightweight vehicles that are efficient and look for more advanced features to enhance their driving experience. Such factors will create lucrative growth opportunities for global flat glass market from automotive applications.

The Japanese automotive sector had registered a year-on-year sales increase of 5.2% and production in the country had surged to 9.6 million units in 2017. With growing production, flat glass consumption in Japan has gradually increased and auto component manufacturers are expanding their production capacities. Rising demand of electric cars and shared mobility in the region will boost automobile demand, further strengthening flat glass industry outlook.

In modern day architecture, glass has become a key component and fulfills several technical functions that are necessary for designing aesthetic components, sound protection, and many other applications. With increasing residential and commercial projects, coupled with growing preferences toward natural insulation materials for conventional and green buildings, the construction segment is poised to witness considerable demand for flat glass products.

The report suggests that flat glass market size from construction applications would exceed USD 100 billion by 2024.

Flat glass provides numerous design options for building interior as well as several benefits in overall energy management of a structure. With the replacement of more conventional materials such as stone or metal in facades, flat glass is able to create better views and allow more natural light in homes. On the other hand, governments are also playing a major role by hugely investing on green innovations and making people aware about more efficient ways to manage heating and cooling.

Reducing conventional energy consumption to lower environmental impact of buildings will lead to the proliferation of flat glass market from green building applications. With the advent of laminated glass, use of glass in construction sector has become prominent and it is now significantly used in interior partitions, facades, roofs, balconies, and others. Due to their sound insulation properties, it is widely used at airport terminals, hotels, and data processing centers.

According to the reports, flat laminated glass market is anticipated to exceed USD 40 billion in sales by 2024.

Advanced developments in glass production to create novel products with additional benefits including energy efficiency, high insulation, safety, strength and fire resistance would drive flat glass industry trends over the next few years. In 2017, one of the largest glass producing companies in Europe, Euroglas GmbH had announced the introduction of heat strengthened glass (HSG) which can be used as a certified building product and was tested and certified by the Institute of Window Technology.

Availability and cost of raw materials used in the production of flat glass products are expected to define the industry prospects. Government regulations on the use of hazardous materials will impact the procurement of resources, while favourable policies to boost energy efficient manufacturing processes will enhance the business outlook.

Increased adoption of lightweight and weather resistance building materials along with rising deployment of key production techniques such as laminating and tempering will positively influence flat glass market landscape in the near future. Driven by the robust demand in the construction and automotive sectors with new product developments, global flat glass market size is anticipated to register substantial revenue by 2024.

What does the report offer?

Flat glass market report covers a detailed study of applications, product types, major drivers, and regional contributions. The research offers insights in terms of distinct factors such as drivers influencing the commercial adoption of flat glass products, industry potential across the world as well as market segmentation and trends outlining the global market.

Flat glass industry size can be segmented on the basis of products including insulating, laminated, basic float and tempered. Strong application base across curtain walls, storefront exterior and glass windows will progressively stimulate product demand, encouraging manufacturers to expand business activities. Stringent government policies and safety standards for automotive and infrastructure components, along with intensifying competition will impact the market growth.

On the basis of application, flat glass market is segmented into construction and automotive segments. Fuelled by the rising demand for safety due to high mortality rate from vehicle accidents and the surging demand for lightweight components to enhance vehicle efficiency and meet global emission targets, flat glass industry outlook will depict a major transformation.

The report provides a comprehensive study of flat glass market trends from the regional perspective. Prominent regional pockets covered in the sturdy comprise developed and emerging economies across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Industry forecast for each of these countries have been predicated and explained in the report.

Key players comprising the competitive landscape of flat glass market include global companies such as Gray Glass, Central Glass, Euroglas GmbH, Sangalli Group, Cardinal Glass, among others. Consistent efforts of industry players in maintaining their presence in the market as well as to expand customer reach by strengthening their portfolio will underscore the industry trends.

