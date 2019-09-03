

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about the outlook for negotiations between the U.S. and Chinese negotiators to resolve the trade war.



The talks scheduled for Washington in September are still on, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday, even as a new round of retaliatory tariffs by the world's two largest economies took effect over the weekend.



Meanwhile, as U.K. lawmakers decide the fate of the government's Brexit plans, Goldman Sachs said its base case with a 45 percent probability remained that a close variant of the existing Brexit deal which was rejected three times will pass in the House of Commons.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 22 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,471 after closing up 0.2 percent on Monday.



BNP Paribas shares were down nearly 1 percent. China has issued the French lender license which allows it to act as a lead underwriter for corporate debt issued by non-financial institutions.



Tariff-sensitive automakers were moving lower, with Renault down 0.8 percent and Peugeot declining half a percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX