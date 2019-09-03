The tender produced lower bids than previous rounds but again allocated less generation capacity than planned. The Japanese government initially accepted bids for a combined 589.9 MW but ended up assigning only 195.8 MW of capacity. The final average price for procured solar power was $0.1222/kWh.Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has announced the results of the summer's 300 MW auction for solar projects with a generation capacity of more than 500 kW. The ministry said it had initially accepted 146 project proposals with a combined capacity of 589.9 MW for review before ...

