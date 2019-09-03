Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A14R2R ISIN: US1717571079 Ticker-Symbol: 20D 
Frankfurt
03.09.19
12:03 Uhr
1,610 Euro
+0,106
+7,02 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,000
2,200
12:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CIDARA THERAPEUTICS
CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC1,610+7,02 %